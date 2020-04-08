Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez Put On Hold Due To COVID-19

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez while talking to Ellen DeGeneres revealed that her wedding plans have been stalled due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The Dance Again singer has been spending quality time with her fiancé and their kids while being in the lockdown. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres in the at-home version of The Ellen Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked if the COVID-19 outbreak has altered with her wedding plans.

Although neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez had revealed any plans or date of their wedding. The singer stated that the plans have been halted. While talking to Ellen, Jennifer Lopez was heard saying that the COVID-19 outbreak did affect the wedding plans a little bit. However, she said that she doesn’t know what is going to happen next.

JLo went on to say that as long as the date is concerned, they will have to wait and see as they are in a holding pattern just like the rest of the world.

Later, Ellen DeGeneres suggested that both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez should have a TikTok wedding. She elaborated by saying that the TikTok videos of the couple are quite popular and hence, the couple should get married at their home and post a video of it on Instagram.

The popular TV host further stated that the TikTok wedding would just be an intimate wedding and that they could have a big wedding with people later. Jennifer Lopez sweetly replied that it is something she would

think about.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her wedding with Alex Rodriguez being pushed back

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating each other for quite some time now. The former Yankees star went down on one knee last month and shared a video of the proposal on his social media account. The couple is currently quarantining together with their kids as there is a global pandemic of coronavirus.

