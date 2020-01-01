Jennifer Lopez To Taylor Swift, Here Are The Choicest Holiday Looks Inspired By Hollywood

To match up with the vibes of the ongoing holiday season, youngsters are going through a makeover, shopping, and party-planning. Whether it is an end of year celebration or vacation with friends, people dress to impress than usual days. From shimmery one-pieces to low key ensembles, we have compiled some of the Hollywood inspired attires for the choicest holiday looks.

1. Off-shoulder sweater dress

Jennifer Lawrence looks cool in this outfit. She has donned a white coloured sweater cum one-piece. She sported a pair of glasses and a minimal makeup look with this V-neck dress. For a complete look, she kept her straight hair open.

2. The shirt dress look

Taylor Swift is acing the look in this white shirt dress. She has worn a crisp white shirt with utmost grace and elegance. Featuring oversized arms and perfectly fitted cuffs, Taylor has kept it simple by pairing it with classic boots. For a rounded off look, she has kept her hair messy with fringes, applied red lip shade and accessorized finger rings.

3. The one in a red shimmery dress

Beyonce is a stunner in this turtleneck attire. She has donned a red shaded body-hugging attire. The Pink Panther actor accessorised a pair of same shaded glasses and statement earrings for a complete look.

