Jennifer Lopez To Taylor Swift, Here Are The Choicest Holiday Looks Inspired By Hollywood

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Beyonce are noted for their fashion. We have compiled some of their best looks to inspire your new year eve look.

Jennifer Lopez

To match up with the vibes of the ongoing holiday season, youngsters are going through a makeover, shopping, and party-planning. Whether it is an end of year celebration or vacation with friends, people dress to impress than usual days. From shimmery one-pieces to low key ensembles, we have compiled some of the Hollywood inspired attires for the choicest holiday looks. 

1. Off-shoulder sweater dress

Jennifer Lawrence looks cool in this outfit. She has donned a white coloured sweater cum one-piece. She sported a pair of glasses and a minimal makeup look with this V-neck dress. For a complete look, she kept her straight hair open. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Jennifer Lopez Has An Epic Reaction To A Fan Urging Flight Passengers To Watch 'Hustlers'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. The shirt dress look 

Taylor Swift is acing the look in this white shirt dress. She has worn a crisp white shirt with utmost grace and elegance. Featuring oversized arms and perfectly fitted cuffs, Taylor has kept it simple by pairing it with classic boots. For a rounded off look, she has kept her hair messy with fringes, applied red lip shade and accessorized finger rings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Also read: Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' To 'Waiting For Tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits Of The Diva

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. The one in a red shimmery dress

Beyonce is a stunner in this turtleneck attire. She has donned a red shaded body-hugging attire. The Pink Panther actor accessorised a pair of same shaded glasses and statement earrings for a complete look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Jennifer Lopez Looks 'fly' As She Glams Up For Date Night With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Also read: Jennifer Lopez: Fashion Icon Awards To Oscars - When She Channeled Her Inner Fashionista

 

 

