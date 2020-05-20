Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Blood And Wine' Has Interesting Trivia; Read About It Here

Blood and Wine is a 1996 thriller movie helmed by Bob Rafelson. The film stars Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Lopez, Judy Davis, Stephen Dorff and Michael Caine in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a man who has failed as father and husband.

He commits a heist to make money for his fledging business, but things become complicated when his wife interferes. Blood and Wine gained positive reviews by both fans and critics alike. Here is a list of few fascinating trivia about this Jennifer Lopez starrer movie.

Jennifer Lopez starrer Blood and Wine trivia

Sir Michael Caine was greatly disappointed with the production of his previous movies Bullet to Beijing and its sequel Midnight in Saint Petersburg. As a result, he decided to quit however, Jack Nicholson convinced Caine to come out of his retirement and work on Blood and Wine. The movie's experience made him decide to continue acting.

Jennifer Lopez, in an interview, stated that she did shoot a nude scene with Stephen Dorff in Blood and Wine. However, the scene was removed before its theatrical release.

Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall and James Caan were in negotiations to essay the character of Alex Gates in Blood and Wine.

At around one hour and twenty-four minutes of the movie, fans can see a damaged Volkswagen Beetle. It was the same car that was driven by Jack Nicholson in the 1970 movie Five Easy Pieces.

Mimi Rogers and Bonnie Bedelia were in consideration of the makers to essay the role of Suzanne Gates in the movie Blood and Wine.

Ethan Hawke was the first choice of the makers for the role of Jason. As per reports, he has a long conversation on phone with Jack Nicholson trying to convince him. However, he has already finished the first novel and turned down the offer.

Black and Wine was Jack Nicholson and Bob Rafelson’s last movie together. Their first collaboration was the 1968 movie Head.

Mike Starr and Stephen Dorff share the same birth date which is July 29.

For the Castilian Spanish language dub version of Blood and Wine, Sir Michael Caine’s voice was dubbed by Ernesto Aura.

