Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'The Boy Next Door' Should Be Next On Your Watch List, Read Why

The Boy Next Door released in 2015. This thriller stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The story of this film revolves around a humble San Fernando Valley teacher who leaves her husband as he cheats on her. She moves out of her house and meets a boy from across the street and after some time falls for his charm.

Later, the boy tries to get back with her and gets obsessed with her. This film was loved by Jennifer Lopez fans. In this time of lockdown, there are may movie one can watch and The Boy Next Door is one such movie that fans of Jennifer Lopez should watch. Here are some reasons why one should watch Jennifer Lopez starrer The Boy Next Door.

Jennifer Lopez starrer The Boy Next Door has these incredible scenes

The build-up

One of the reasons for fans to watch this film is that it spends a lot of time to build-up to the point that the audience gets excited. At the start of the film, the hero spends a lot of time helping Jennifer Lopez with her broken garage door and during this, we see the chemistry between them for the first time. Many of the viewers will get hooked on to the film by this point. From hereon, the movie builds up to an intriguing point.

Thrilling moments

Jennifer Lopez looks so close to perfect in the film that it will make you fall in love with her. The actors in the film are all charming and create some compelling scenes in the films so that he can reconcile with Jennifer's character. Other then this director Rob Cohen and screenwriter Barbara Curry managed to actually create some really scary and thrilling moments which excite the audience. These moments make the movie interesting to watch.

Quirky dialogues

The way the dialogues of the film have been written can be one reason why the film should be a must-watch. Kristin Chenoweth is seen in the role of Vicky Lansing in the film. Kristin's portrayal of Vicky is loved by fans. She also is a major reason why one should watch the film. Her short and stylish haircut in the look is also a unique one.

Look at the trailer here:

