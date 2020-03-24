Jennifer Lopez's Ex Of 10 Years David Cruz Passes Away At 51

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner recently confirmed to a popular news agency that Jennifer Lopez's Ex-boyfriend David Cruz has passed away. David Cruz died on Saturday at the age of 51. He passed away at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York. The medical examiner also confirmed that David Cruz died because of heart disease.

Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Boyfriend David Cruz passes away at 51

His partner of 18 years, Isa, told a news media house that he was a kind and loving father. She said that he never held on to anything and was always open and added that he was a devoted father and helped her raise his step-son who is now in the US Marines. He also added that David Cruz loved his Yankees and Knicks.

She shared how David Cruz loved going to the theatre with her. She further told the news source that he favourite moment was always the family date night as it was not just special for her but for their kids as well. She also shared that he always ended things with an 'I love you'.

David Cruz and Jennifer Lopez were reportedly high school sweethearts and they started dating when JLo was just 15. Cruz and Jennifer Lopez were together for about 10 years before they called it quits in the 90s.

Cruz attended many events alongside Jennifer Lopez including the premiere for her film Money Train in November 1995. During the filming of a said film, David Cruz was described to be a movie production assistant in a news article. Jennifer is now engaged to the former MLB star Alex Rodrigez and has not commented on Cruz's death yet. Jennifer Lopez shares twins with her Ex-Husband Marc Anthony.

