When Jennifer Lopez Collaborated With French Montana For Some "Unforgettable" Songs

Jennifer Lopez is has sung numerous songs in her career. The singer has also collaborated with various music artists and one of them is French Montana. French Montana is known for his song Unforgettable that crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube. Take a look at times when Jennifer Lopez collaborated with French Montana.

Jennifer Lopez collaboration with French Montana

Medicine

The song marks Jennifer Lopez's third collaboration with French Montana. The music video of the song has received over 29 million views on YouTube. The song Medicine was released on April 8, 2019. Medicine also marks Jenifer Lopez's first release under Hitco Entertainment. Medicine ranked number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The music video of the song features a white carnival theme.

I Luh Ya Papi

The song has received over 116 million views on YouTube. The song released on March 14, 2014. I Luh Ya Papi features French Montana and the song is from Jennifer Lopez's eighth studio album, A.K.A. The song is bankrolled and written by Noel Fisher. The music video of the song is directed by Jessy Terrero. The shooting of the music video I Luh Ya Papi was done in Miami, Florida. Jennifer was seen in various outfits in the music video. Jennifer also performed it live for the first time on American Idol in 2014.

Same Girl

After the success of the song I Luh Ya Papi, Jennifer and French Montana again collaborated for the same album, A.K.A. The song received over 25 million views on YouTube and released on January 31, 2014. There are two versions of the song - one is the solo version and another one features French Montana. The music video of the song Same Girl is directed by Steve Gomillion and Dennis Leupold.

