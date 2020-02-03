Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Her On Stage At Super Bowl 2020

Jennifer Lopez's daughter definitely seems to be taking after mom. JLo has now officially topped the list for the best mother-daughter performances recently. Jennifer was in Miami to perform for the Super Bowl 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium. During her 10minute plus set alongside Shakira, the singer's daughter, Emme Maribel joined her to sing JLo's hit single Let's Get Loud while Shakira busted out on the drums. The duo also sang a little of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme's Superbowl performance

Yes yes yes, #Jlo and her daughter performing together. We have no choice but to STAN. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EZBfLto4Ms — Raro Lae (@TheRaroLae) February 3, 2020

Lopez has twins and shares them with popular singer Marc Anthony. The singer bringing out her daughter to sing with her was a total surprise for the fans. However, fans were shocked to see that her daughter sings so well and raised a series of reactions on social media including from celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Leslie Grossman.

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

JLO singing on stage with her daughter just made me start crying? SPECIAL MOM AND DAUGHTER MOMENTS AND MEMORIES ❤️❤️❤️ — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 3, 2020

Daddy Marc Anthony also took to his social media to share how proud he is of Emme.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

However, this was not the first time the star showed her daughter's skills. Earlier, last year she shared the video of Emme singing How Far I’ll Go from Moana celebrating her birthday with her twin brother Max. Lopez also shared a video fo her daughter busting along with the tunes to JLo's Limitless as well as Alicia Keys' If I Aint Got You.

