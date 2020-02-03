Union Budget
Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Her On Stage At Super Bowl 2020

Music

Jennifer Lopez was recently at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for her performance in Super Bowl 2020. The star was joined by her daughter Emme for the show.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's daughter definitely seems to be taking after mom. JLo has now officially topped the list for the best mother-daughter performances recently. Jennifer was in Miami to perform for the Super Bowl 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium. During her 10minute plus set alongside Shakira, the singer's daughter, Emme Maribel joined her to sing JLo's hit single Let's Get Loud while Shakira busted out on the drums. The duo also sang a little of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme's Superbowl performance

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant: Jennifer Lopez Sends Out Prayers And Love To His Grieving Family

Lopez has twins and shares them with popular singer Marc Anthony. The singer bringing out her daughter to sing with her was a total surprise for the fans. However, fans were shocked to see that her daughter sings so well and raised a series of reactions on social media including from celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Leslie Grossman. 

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Daddy Marc Anthony also took to his social media to share how proud he is of Emme. 

However, this was not the first time the star showed her daughter's skills. Earlier, last year she shared the video of Emme singing How Far I’ll Go from Moana celebrating her birthday with her twin brother Max. Lopez also shared a video fo her daughter busting along with the tunes to JLo's Limitless as well as Alicia Keys' If I Aint Got You

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez accused Of Cultural Appropriation By Fans Over Her New T-shirt

ALSO READ | Super Bowl 2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez To Honour Kobe Bryant

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
