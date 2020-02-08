The Debate
Jennifer Lopez Never Fails To Stun In Shimmery Ensembles; See Pics

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez is one of the international celebrities who is worshipped for her style. Have a look at how she pulls of shimmery outfits in her own style.

Jennifer Lopez

Whether in Versace or Zuhair Murad, Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a statement on the red carpet and never fails to give inspiration. She has been making us gasp with her red carpet looks since 1997. Since then, the Hustlers star has continued to push fashion boundaries. Check out all the times Lopez solidified her title as ruler of the red carpet in shimmery ensembles.

J.Lo's pictures in shimmery outfits to check out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

J-Lo's silver outfit featured a metallic body stocking with tassels, geometric mirrored shapes and matching fingerless gloves. Her strappy shoes were of the same colour. She matched her metallic eyeshadow to her outfit, wearing her long mane down.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

During her It's My Party tour stop in Los Angeles, Lopez stepped onto the stage in this outfit. With one-legged Versace jumpsuit, covered in Swarovski crystals she was just looking mesmerising. She completed her look with matching dance booties by Burju.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

For her performance in San Antonio, she star wore a ribbed white pant-suit. To give her look a new twist, she chose to wear a shimmery meshed bodysuit inside. Going for an open hair look, she topped the outfit with a shimmery choker.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

For her performance at the Elvis Star Tribute, Jennifer Lopez wore a full-length black sequined pant-suit. The dress had a zipped closure with a wide-belt at the waist. The star accessorised with nothing and chose an open hair look and still looked amazing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The singer is looking ravishing in this green shimmery outfit. With nude makeup and smokey eyes, the actor posed for a perfect candid picture. With a full-sleeve dress and rings in every finger, she is surely upping her fashion game.

