Jennifer Lopez's Best Dance Numbers With Mind-blowing Choreography

Jennifer Lopez is a great and successful singer and dancer. Her Latin-cultural influence in the pop music genre has made her an incredible name in the music industry. She is also a fashion designer and mother of twin children, named Emme and Max. She is a star who melts the fans' hearts on and off the stage, both. She stars on the NBC’s hit show 'Shaded of Blue', and is also producing a new dance competition show named 'World of Dance'. So, here are some of Jennifer Lopez’s best music videos that had great choreography and produced a new dance competition for others.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl 54 Show Slammed For 'explicit Content': Report

Jennifer Lopez’s best dance numbers on which a perfect choreography can be set:

“If You Had My Love” | (1999)

This song is Jennifer Lopez’s one of the best dance hits. The unbeatable tune of this song had topped the charts for weeks upon release. This song had achieved great success in 1999 with four MTV Video Music Award nominations, including Best Electronic Dance Music Video, Best Female Video, Artist to Watch and Best Pop Video.

Also read | Hilarious Jennifer Lopez Memes That Will Brighten Up Your Mood!

“Goin’ In (feat. Flo Rida)” | (2012)

This song is Jennifer’s one of the best dance numbers that can fit for a perfect choreography. She stole the hearts of all her fans in the music video with her bedazzled pink lips, bright neon lights and exploding pants. Reportedly, the song was used in the soundtrack of Step Up Revolution. This song entirely is a bomb and shows off some amazing moves of the pop diva. Jennifer Lopez’s fierce dance moves and impressive style in this song is a must-watch.

“Get Right” (2005)

Jennifer Lopez has played too many roles in this video song, but undoubtedly Jennifer Lopez just slayed the choreography and her dance moves in this video. This video song was appreciated with four MTV Video Music Award nominations in 2005 for Best Choreography, Best Electronic Dance Music Video, Best Direction and Best Editing.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's Stint As A Judge On Various Reality Shows Gets Widely Appreciated

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing” | 2001

Jennifer Lopez rocked in this song with her killer moves and outstanding appearance. She stole the hearts of her fans in this music video in a crop top and cornrows, and her hard-hitting choreography. This music video was shot in the sand at a tropical beach. This video song has also won appreciation with the award named ALMA (American Latino Media Arts) Award for Outstanding Music Video in 2002.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez Inspires Body Positivity With 'JLoChallenge' On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.