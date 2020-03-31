Here's How Justin Bieber Is Spending His Quarantine Time | See Videos

The entire world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to stay safe is by washing your hands continuously and maintaining social distance. There have been lock-downs taking place all around the globe, for the same purpose.

All offices, business sectors, and production houses are asked to remain shut and people are asked to stay within the four walls of the house. In a house-arrest situation like this, the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber is seen enjoying his time at home. Here’s how Justin Bieber is spending his quarantine time. Read ahead to know more-

Justin Bieber’s quarantine time

Justin Bieber is seen spending a lot of time making TikTok videos. The singer gets dressed at home and makes some exceptionally well TikTok videos. Recently, Justin took up the #comearoundmechallange and also started a trend of the same. Justin Bieber also reposts some of the TikTok videos made by the fans that he likes.

Justin Bieber uploaded a fun video of himself on his official Instagram handle. He is seen going from one end of his house to the other, jumping on chairs and couches, pretending the floor is lava. The singer even captioned the video something on similar lines. Justin is seen wearing a grey night-suite and socks.

