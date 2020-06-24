Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. Here is all about Jennifer Lopez’s breakthrough song, Waiting for Tonight. Read ahead to know more-

All about Jennifer Lopez’s breakthrough song Waiting for Tonight

Waiting for Tonight is written by Maria Christensen, Michael Garvin, and Phil Temple. It was originally recorded by Christensen's girl group 3rd Party for their debut studio album, Alive (1997). Two years after the group disbanded, American singer Jennifer Lopez recorded her own version of the song for her debut studio album, On the 6 (1999). Ric Wake and Richie Jones produced Jennifer Lopez's Latin house version of Waiting for Tonight, that differs from the version recorded by 3rd Party. Waiting for Tonight was released on October 27, 1999, by the Work Group, as the third single from On the 6.

Waiting for Tonight is considered to be one of the best songs of Jennifer Lopez's career by various publications, such as Entertainment Weekly and the Chicago Tribune. Contemporary music critics have also credited the song with making her a leading artist in the dance-pop genre. It was used frequently as a celebratory anthem in anticipation for the dawn of the new millennium. The single was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Waiting for Tonight became Jennifer Lopez's first song to top the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart. The song also went number one on European radio. The song earned her a nomination for Best Dance Recording at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2000.

The music video for Waiting for Tonight was directed by Francis Lawrence and depicts a Y2K dance party. The video was widely popular, receiving heavy rotation on MTV and VH1, while its use of lasers and body crystals has influenced a range of subsequent music videos over the years. It was nominated for numerous awards, including two at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, where it received the MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance Video. Jennifer Lopez has performed Waiting for Tonight on various television programs, such as Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, at various award ceremonies, such as the 11th Billboard Music Awards, and at her concert tours, including the Dance Again World Tour and her Las Vegas residency show Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

Watch the official video of the song here-

