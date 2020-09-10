Bruce Springsteen's Next Album To Be Titled 'Letter To You', Will Release On October 23

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen recently announced the title for his next upcoming album. Bruce Springsteen revealed the album, named Letter to You, would release on October 23, 2020, distributed by Columbia Records. Moreover, the acclaimed singer has also shared the music video for Letter to You's lead title track. Letter to You will feature 12 tracks, with three tracks being re-recordings of songs that were unused in his old albums from the '70s.

Above is the music video for the lead title track of Letter to You that was shared online on Bruce Springsteen's Youtube channel on September 10, 2020. The upcoming studio album also features three unused songs from Bruce's old albums, Janey Needs a Shooter, If I Was the Priest, and Song for Orphans. According to Pitchfork.com, Bruce Springsteen shared a press statement in which he discussed the theme of his new upcoming album.

In the statement, Bruce Springsteen mentioned that he loved the emotional nature of Letter to You. Moreover, he revealed that E Street Band completely performed live at the studio, which was something that they had never done before. Bruce Springsteen added that this time the band had not done any overdubs. Bruce also stated that the entire album was created in just five days. Finally, the singer claimed that creating Letter to You was one of the greatest recording experiences he had ever had in his life.

In an interview on What’s Up on E Street? guitarist Nils Lofgren, who played for Letter to You, revealed that the upcoming album would be one of Bruce Springsteen's greatest albums. Besides Janey Needs a Shooter, If I Was the Priest, and Song for Orphans re-recordings, the album will have nine other songs. The songs to be released are One Minute You’re Here, Letter to You, Burnin’ Train, Last Man Standing, The Power of Prayer, House of a Thousand Guitars, Rainmaker, Ghosts, and I’ll See You in My Dreams.

Bruce Springsteen's previous album, Western Stars, released back in June of 2019. The album was loved by critics and fans alike. Moreover, it ranked number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and even became Bruce Springsteen's 20th US top 10 album. Letter to You will be the singer's 20th studio album.

