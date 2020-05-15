Jennifer Lopez's Empowering Roles In Movies: 'Enough' To 'Hustlers'

Along with launching music videos, Jennifer Lopez is a popular actor too. From strutting a fashion catwalk to being an entrepreneur, the star has done it all. Whether she is performing live or judging a reality show, Jennifer Lopez has always inspired fans.

The diva has also essayed several empowering roles in her movie. Here is a collection of Jennifer Lopez’s movies which features her essaying empowering roles.

Enough

Enough is a 2002 thriller movie helmed by Michael Apted. The film is based on Anna Quindlen’s 1998 novel Black and Blue. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez as Slim Hiller who overcame domestic abuse. The story unveils how an abused wife confronts her husband about his behaviour and learns to fight back to overcome their toxic relationship.

Hustlers

Hustlers is a 2019 black comedy crime drama movie helmed by Lorene Scafaria. Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Keke Palmer in pivotal roles. Jennifer Lopez can be essaying the role of Ramona Vega who is fighting for her rights in the movie. The plot of Hustlers unveils how a crew of strippers in New York begin to steal money by drugging stock traders and CEO’s who visit their club.

Selena

Selena is a 1997 biographical musical drama movie helmed by Gregory Nava. The movie features Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla an aspiring Latin singer. The movie traces the real-life journey of Selena who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome.

Second Act

Second Act is a 2018 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Peter Segal. The movie features Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia in pivotal roles. In the movie, Jennifer Lopez can be portraying the role of Maya who is a street-smart businesswoman. The story unveils how Maya gets a second chance at a corporate career when her friends create a fake resume for her.

Maid In Manhattan

Maid In Manhattan is a 2002 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Wayne Wang. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes and Natasha Richardson in prominent roles. The film sees Jennifer Lopez essaying the role of a hardworking single mom who is a hotel maid. The story unveils how a high-profile politician falls in love with her.

