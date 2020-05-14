Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Muniz Writes A Children's Book About Sloths & Prayers

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez‘s daughter Emme Muniz has penned a wonderful children’s picture book that will talk about sloths. But, at the same time, it will also teach its readers the power of prayer.

Jennifer's 12-year-old writes a book

As per an article in a leading magazine, one of the imprints of Random House Children’s Books named Crown Books for Young Readers announced that they would be publishing a new picture book written by Emme Muniz, the 12-year-old daughter of singer and actor Jennifer Lopez. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the publishing house. The book is titled the Lord Help Me. It will be published in two languages on September 29 in English and Spanish.

In a statement that was shared by PTI, Emme was quoted saying that she learnt how the sloths all over the world are facing extinction. She said that she began to pray for them before going to bed. Muniz claimed that this book is written with the aim to raise money that will be used to saves the sloths from extinction. At the same time, the book will teach other children that they can pray and ask for help from God shared the 12-year-old.

The illustrations in the book are done by Brinda Figueroa. The theme of 'everyday power of mindfulness through prayer' is explored in this children’s picture book. Its target audience is between the age-groups of 3 to 7.

The vice president and publisher of Crown Books for Young Readers, Emily Easton, also shared her experience of working with little Emme. She shared:

"When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by (Emme's) heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families."

The proud mother Jennifer Lopez shared her daughter's new and amazing achievement on her Instagram. She shared a picture of the book and said that she is very proud of Emme. She called her a 'lil coconut' and said that her first book is named 'Lord Help Me'. She also added that the book will offer all the families a way to impress peace and power of everyday faith. Jennifer Lopez had Emme along with twin brother Maxwell with her former husband singer and songwriter Marc Anthony.

With inputs from PTI

