Jennifer Lopez's Production Company Fights Away Lawsuit Worth $40 Million

Nuyorican Productions, Jennifer Lopez’s production company is finally heaving a sign of relief after a federal judge dismissed Samantha Barbash’s lawsuit against the company. The latter was the inspiration behind the 2019 film Hustlers starring Lopez, Constance WU and others. Read on to know more about the lawsuit and other details.

JLo’s Nuyorican Productions gets through lawsuit

Jennifer Lopez’s production company has successfully got through the lawsuit filed against them by Samantha Barbash. Barbash was the inspiration behind the 2019 JLo starrer Hustler, structured around an article titled 'The Hustlers at Scores', in the New York Magazine. As per documents exclusively obtained by E! News, the judge has decided to grant the defendants May Motion to dismiss the case, which brings an end to almost a year-long court battle.

In his statement to the publication, Samantha’s attorney said that their client is 'obviously unhappy' with the court’s decision to dismiss the case, more so because JLo and her production company have made huge sums of profits, by using Samantha’s life and her story, but Samantha got nothing in compensation. Further, the statement mentioned how Jennifer and the director of the movie portray an image of being supportive of women’s rights and yet were not concerned about Samantha’s privacy right as a woman. The statement also mentions how the duo had no issues with using her stories for their advantage which led to Samantha’s loss. Barbash is looking through all her appellate options.

The production company Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Pole Sister LLC were sued for $40 million dollars, by Samantha Barbash who was the main inspiration behind the character Ramona in the movie. The film got Lopez a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor Category in Golden Globes Awards 2020. The movie was inspired by an article titled ‘The Hustlers at Scores’ and looks in detail at the real-life events of Samantha Barbash and her days as a stripper at Score's Gentlemen's Club in New York. Samantha Barbash has claimed that Lopez and her production company used her story without her consent and defamed her in the process.

