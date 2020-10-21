Jennifer Lopez Comes Under Fire For Calling Herself ‘Black Girl From The Bronx’

Singer and dancer Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash from her fans after referring to herself as ‘Black girl from the Bronx’ in her new song. The song is called Lonely and singer Maluma is also featured in the song. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's video and see how fans responded to the same below.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez loves hubby-to-be Alex Rodrigues & daughter Natasha's 'PaTi' recreation

Jennifer Lopez's new song

Also Read | US polls 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez endorse Biden, say 'we're excited to vote'

Jennifer Lopez's new song Lonely features singer Maluma. Both the singers are seen acting in the video and fans thought the song had a nice melody to it as well. But just a few weeks after the song's release, fans have started to properly look at the lyrics of the song.

Majority of the song is sung in Spanish and only a few verses in the song are in English. The fifth verse of the song is - 'La soledad, te juro, está que me mata / Hasta mi perro te extraña, no seas ingrato / Nada tiene sentido si no estás tú / Antes no tomaba y ya me muero en alcohol / Recuerdo en el 'rrari como hacíamo' el amor/ Yo siempre seré tu negrita del Bronx'. Many fans noticed that the last line in the verse translates to - 'I'll always be your Black girl from the Bronx’. Many fans seemed enraged that Jennifer, who is a Latina, would call herself Black. However, other fans added that the word could also mean dark-skinned and not black.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez kept few details about her Super Bowl 2020 performance under wraps?

Many fans took to Twitter to showcase their anger over the lyrics. Many fans added that Jennifer calling herself Black was 'cultural appropriation'. One fan mentioned - 'in J.Lo's new song "Lonely," she sings: “Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx.” I'm appalled but unsurprised by how far non-Black women of color will go to use Blackness as currency while *actual* negritas experience violence, policing and ridicule. #Latina'. Take a look:

NEGRITA?! jennifer lopez has to be stopped. pic.twitter.com/IQ2rwCHH7A — tae supremacist yanna⁷ 🦋 | ig:@irl.yanna (@versaceyaya) October 18, 2020

in J.Lo's new song "Lonely," she sings: “Siempre serás tu negrita del Bronx.” I'm appalled but unsurprised by how far non-Black women of color will go to use Blackness as currency while *actual* negritas experience violence, policing and ridicule. #Latina https://t.co/Q4jq19l2ek — a Black-passing Latina. (@aliciasanchez) October 19, 2020

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme unveils plans to sing a song at her mother's wedding

Jennifer Lopez is yet to respond to fans reaction. She has been using her social media to urge her American fans to vote. In her last post on Instagram, fans can see a video by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez talking to Joe Biden and his wife. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.