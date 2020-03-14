Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner & Other Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

The entertainment industry is currently abuzz with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Many movie and TV productions have been temporarily halted to avoid huge gatherings. But this did not stop celebrities from creating a stir on social media. So take a look at some of the top Instagram posts of the week.

Top Instagram posts of the week in Hollywood

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez took Instagram and Tik Tok by storm when they performed the #flipchallenge. The celebrity couple broke the internet with their flip challenge video. In the video, the two even switched costumes for the challenge and ARod even tried to imitate Jennifer Lopez’s killer dance moves. Watch it here.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

2. Kylie Jenner

After Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner has taken the second spot. Kylie Jenner in her recent Instagram story revealed her real hair length. She flaunts her beautiful long bob. She has even dyed her hair a mix of honey and walnut brown colour. Watch the story here.

3. Kim Kardashian

While Jennifer Lopez leads and Kylie Jenner follows her in second place, Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian has secured the third place on this list. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and posted birthday stories for Tristan Thompson. Yes, you heard that right Tristan Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the ex-couple now co-parent their daughter True together.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's 'On The Floor', Beyoncé's 'Run The World', And Other 2011 Party Songs

4. Queer Eye

Netflix’s Queer Eye has been renewed for Season 6. The Fab Five took to Instagram and shared the news about their show being renewed for the sixth season. In their Instagram posts, they also revealed that Queer Eye Season 6 will be shot in Texas.

5. Late Night Shows without an audience

Major late night talk shows and day time talk shows will now be taping their final episodes without an audience. This decision has been taken to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Look at the shows' official tweets here.

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/c7ZkRe8FRe — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 11, 2020

Also read | Kylie Jenner's ITunes Mobile App: Everything You Need To Know

Also read | Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.