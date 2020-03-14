The Debate
Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner & Other Celebs' Instagram Posts & Videos That Ruled The Week

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and many other celebs were the hot topic of discussion this week. These celebs ruled Instagram amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer lopez

The entertainment industry is currently abuzz with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Many movie and TV productions have been temporarily halted to avoid huge gatherings. But this did not stop celebrities from creating a stir on social media. So take a look at some of the top Instagram posts of the week.

Top Instagram posts of the week in Hollywood

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez took Instagram and Tik Tok by storm when they performed the #flipchallenge. The celebrity couple broke the internet with their flip challenge video. In the video, the two even switched costumes for the challenge and ARod even tried to imitate Jennifer Lopez’s killer dance moves. Watch it here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Also read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

2. Kylie Jenner

After Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner has taken the second spot. Kylie Jenner in her recent Instagram story revealed her real hair length. She flaunts her beautiful long bob. She has even dyed her hair a mix of honey and walnut brown colour. Watch the story here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

3. Kim Kardashian 

While Jennifer Lopez leads and Kylie Jenner follows her in second place, Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian has secured the third place on this list. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and posted birthday stories for Tristan Thompson. Yes, you heard that right Tristan Thompson is Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the ex-couple now co-parent their daughter True together.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's 'On The Floor', Beyoncé's 'Run The World', And Other 2011 Party Songs

4. Queer Eye

Netflix’s Queer Eye has been renewed for Season 6. The Fab Five took to Instagram and shared the news about their show being renewed for the sixth season. In their Instagram posts, they also revealed that Queer Eye Season 6 will be shot in Texas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Queer Eye (@queereye) on

5. Late Night Shows without an audience

Major late night talk shows and day time talk shows will now be taping their final episodes without an audience. This decision has been taken to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Look at the shows' official tweets here.

Also read | Kylie Jenner's ITunes Mobile App: Everything You Need To Know

Also read | Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

 

 

First Published:
