Jennifer Lopez's Songs Based On Women & How They See Love And Life

Jennifer Lopez has been a part of a number of chartbusters that focused on a wide range of concepts. She has also delivered a few songs about women of different kinds and their outlook towards life and love. Have a look at the list of songs here.

Jennifer Lopez songs that spoke about women of high power and emotions

Ain’t Your Mama

Ain’t Your Mama is a song by Jennifer Lopez which was received very well by the audience. The song talks about a woman who is not willing to act like a man’s mama, not when the man is completely capable of taking care of himself. It was loved by the audience for its lyrics and music. The video is also much loved as it features Jennifer Lopez doing a dance number. Have a look at the song here.

Jenny From the Block

Jenny From The Block is a song that talks about the roots of a woman. The song has Jennifer Lopez talking about no matter where she goes, she knows where she started from. The song video also features a story which is loved by her fans. This one was quick to go viral after its release globally. Have a look at the song Jenny From the Block here.

If You Had My Love

If You Had My Love song is another one of the super hits delivered by Jennifer Lopez. The song talks about love and trust. The lyrics of this pop number are all about a woman questioning a man’s loyalty as his love has been “untrue” and has proved her love unworthy. It was liked by women all around the world as they could relate to the song. Have a look at the video here.

Dinero

Dinero is one of the most loved songs by Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled. The song also features a rap from Cardi B. The lyrics of this number talk about a woman who is all about the money. The song has lines that talk about not needing a man when one’s love is money. This number was quick to go viral and has been used as a dance number quite frequently. Have a look at Dinero the song here.

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

