Jennifer Lopez: Fashion Icon Awards To Oscars - When She Channeled Her Inner Fashionista

With a mesmerising voice and great music, Jennifer Lopez is one of the most celebrated pop stars in the world of music. Today, she is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. The multi-faceted personality is known for her jaw-dropping and experimental looks. Jennifer has always made news with her bold looks for photo shoots and award functions. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. Here are a few of the best Jennifer Lopez fashion moments that show how the actor always has her fashion game on-point.

CFDA Fashion Icon Awards (2019)

Jennifer Lopez donned an orange coloured coordinate set for the CFDA Fashion Icon Awards of 2019. The actor wore a full-sized flared skirt with a sequin turtle-neck crop top. She kept her make up minimal and completed the look with a sleek ponytail.

Oscars 2019

Jennifer Lopez wore a long-sleeve golden mirror gown for the Oscars 2019. She kept her look glammed up with side-parted sleek hair straightened and loosely curled at the ends. For makeup, she went for smokey eyes with nude lips. J.Lo completed the look with slight jewelry that matched her mirror mosaic gown.

Magazine cover look

Jennifer Lopez graced the December cover of a reputed magazine posing half-naked in an emerald green sequined gown. The actor kept it simple with her makeup and hair. This was one of the most recent iconic fashion moments of J.Lo.

El Anillo Performance 2019

In Billboard Latin Music Awards, Lopez gave a live performance of her new song, 'El Anillo'. The singer wore a sheer jumpsuit covered with diamonds, as well as a matching glitzy headpiece adorned with jewels. To complement her look, she went for dark smoky eyeshadow, her signature J.Lo glow, and a nude lip. Meanwhile, the stage was set with a huge lotus flower and multiple dancers with shimmering nude jumpsuits.

The green iconic Versace dress

For Oscars 2000, Jennifer Lopez wore a green Versace dress which is said to be one of her best fashion moments till now. She had the eyes on her when she walked on the red carpet wearing the green outfit. The singer recreated one of her most iconic looks at Saturday Night Live in 2019. Her fans went gaga over her look and she was widely appreciated for her performance in the show.

