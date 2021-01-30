Where To Watch 'The Big Short'? Details About Where To Stream The Movie Online

The year 2015 saw some of the best movies being released for the viewers around the world. One such movie was The Big Short. The movie helmed by Adam McKay is based on the 2010 book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis. The biographical comedy-drama featured a strong ensemble star cast with the likes of Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt in the lead roles with Melissa Leo, Hamish Linklater, John Magaro, Rafe Spall, Jeremy Strong, Finn Wittrock, and Marisa Tomei in supporting roles.

The Big Short is trending again in the wake of GameStop’s stock skyrocketing. According to a report by hitc.com, people have been looking for where to watch The Big Short online in an attempt to understand the current situation better. Many people have been searching online for streaming and The Big Short watch online. For all the people who are still looking for where to watch The Big Short full movie, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where to watch The Big Short?

The Big Short streaming is currently available on BBC iPlayer. This means that if a user is paying for a TV license in the UK, the user can access The Big Short full movie online for free. For the people searching for The Big Short watch online, the movie is available on rent from £2.49 on the streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and the Google Play Store. The movie had gained immense popularity for simplifying the financial details and making the subject matter accessible.

According to a report by The Scotsman, The GameStop’s massive increase in retailer’s stock rose by more than 700% in the last week itself. The mind-blowing increase came after the Reddit users brought the shares and exchanged their tips online. Twitter is full of memes and content about the sudden surge of stock prices.

The connection of The Bigg Short to this current scenario can be found in the cameo by Margot Robbie. In the popular scene, Margot Robbie is explaining subprime mortgages while having champagne in the bathtub. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah cropped himself into the scene and explained the GameStop’s $5.5 billion stock surge.

He captioned the video as, "Margot Robbie wasn't available to explain this GameStop situation in a bathtub, so this is the best we could do." Here is a look at the video by Trevor Noah.

Margot Robbie wasn't available to explain this GameStop situation in a bathtub, so this is the best we could do. pic.twitter.com/Mw1dabmIzQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 28, 2021

Image Credits: thebigshortmovie Instagram

