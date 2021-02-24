Jenny Slate And Charlie Day To Star In Amazon Studios' Rom-com 'I Want You Back'

Hollywood actors Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are set to play lead roles in Jason Orley's next I Want You Back. The film is going to be a romantic comedy written by Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger which will revolve around two different people who are separated from their love of life. The story follows their lives as they try to win back their exes.

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day to star in Amazon Studios' next movie

According to Variety, the film will follow the story of Emma which will be played by Jenny Slate, and Peter which will be played by Carlie Day, who thought that they are on the precipice of their life's biggest moments until their respective partners separated from them. With no other prospects on the horizon and the thought of dying alone keeping them awake, they prepared a desperate plan to win back their exes who are already in new relationships.

Jason Orley who has previously directed Big Time Adolescence starring Pete Davidson said that he is honoured to be a part of such an amazing team at Amazon who is allowing to bring such a timeless love story with an incredible group of actors. The ensemble cast of I Want You Back also includes actors like Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Clark Backo, Isabel May, Luke David Blumm, and Mason Gooding.

About the lead stars of I Want You Back

Jenny Slate is an actor, comedian, and author. Her distinctive voice landed her in many shows like Tammy Larsen's Bob Burgers which got a very positive response from everyone. She also gave her voice to a character named Dawn Bellwether in Zootopia. She was last seen in the role of Vanessa in the movie On the Rocks.

Charlie Day is an actor, screenwriter, and director. He is best known for playing the role of Charlie Kelly in the show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He was last seen in the film, Hotel Artemis and he also gave his voice for Benny in a 2019 film called The Lego Movie 2.

Image Credits: @jennyslate/@charlieday Instagram

