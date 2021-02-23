Shailene Woodley Confirms Engagement To Aaron Rodgers On Fallon's Show

Shailene Woodley has finally confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers. The Big Little Lies star recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Shailene Woodley talked about her fiancé Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprised everybody a few weeks ago when he announced his engagement to actor Shailene Woodley. While Rodgers spoke about his engagement, Shailene remained tight-lipped about it. But now, Shailene has confirmed the same while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Shailene Woodley said, Yes, we are engaged”. She further revealed that they have been engaged for a while now and it is not new news for them. She finds it funny that people are “freaking out” over it. Furthermore, Shailene revealed that she had never seen a football game before she met her fiancé Aaron Rodgers. Since sports were never on her “radar”.

The Big Little Lies actor confirmed that the two met during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Since the pandemic led to a complete lockdown last year, Woodley is yet to see Rodgers play a game on the field. During the interview, Shailene joked that she never thought she would marry someone who “throws balls for a living”. She continued and said she does not know Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers quarterback but as “the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy”. Watch Shailene Woodley’s interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here.

A few weeks back, Aaron Rodgers won the NFL MVP Award. During his virtual speech, Aaron talked about how 2020 was a difficult year for everybody, but he added that winning the award for the third time was an honour for him. He then subtly added, “I got engaged”. During his speech, Rodgers thanked his team, his family, and friends, and then mentioned Woodley’s The Mauritanian co-star Jodie Foster. In his speech, he thanked his fiancée but did not specifically mention Woodley. Watch Aaron Rodgers’ full MVP Award speech here.

