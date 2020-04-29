'Avengers' Star Jeremy Renner Hails Frontline Workers As The Real Heroes On Superhero Day

The United States of America celebrated National Superhero Day 2020 on April 28. On account of this day, a number of celebrities came forward and celebrated the real-life superheroes whore working every day on the frontline amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Actor Jeremy Renner, who played the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on National Superhero Day 2020. Check it out below:

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner essayed the role of one of the beloved characters of the Avengers film franchise, Hawkeye. who is one of the founding members of the team. On National Superhero Day 2020, Jeremy Renner urged all his fans to salute doctors, nurses frontline workers and first responders, and called them the real heroes. Jeremy Renner was not the only one to have celebrated the frontline workers on account of National Superhero Day, the official Marvel and DC social media handles also thanked medical caregivers and other frontline workers on the day. Many others have also done the same. Check it out below:

Today we give thanks to the real life heroes of the world. #NationalSuperHeroDay pic.twitter.com/NWt3LC2ux0 — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) April 28, 2020

Before we get started…It’s 7pmET and you guys are cheering on the healthcare professionals and staff during their change of shifts—we’re clapping along with you. The incredibly brave medical staff working tirelessly on the frontlines against COVID-19 are superheroes. Thank you♥️ https://t.co/ndNl1TV7d5 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

For this #NationalSuperheroDay we want to thank all those working the front lines of this epidemic! Medical professionals, retail workers, food service staff, city workers, truck drivers, and so many more! Thank you for everything! And thank you to everyone else for staying home! pic.twitter.com/enEpDwwesn — officialgodpunk (@officialgodpunk) April 29, 2020

