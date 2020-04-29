'Avengers' Star Jeremy Renner Hails Frontline Workers As The Real Heroes On Superhero Day

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram and posted a thank you message for frontline workers on National Superhero Day. Read more details.

avengers

The United States of America celebrated National Superhero Day 2020 on April 28. On account of this day, a number of celebrities came forward and celebrated the real-life superheroes whore working every day on the frontline amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Actor Jeremy Renner, who played the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note on National Superhero Day 2020. Check it out below: 

Jeremy Renner essayed the role of one of the beloved characters of the Avengers film franchise, Hawkeye. who is one of the founding members of the team. On National Superhero Day 2020, Jeremy Renner urged all his fans to salute doctors, nurses frontline workers and first responders, and called them the real heroes. Jeremy Renner was not the only one to have celebrated the frontline workers on account of National Superhero Day, the official Marvel and DC social media handles also thanked medical caregivers and other frontline workers on the day. Many others have also done the same.  Check it out below:

