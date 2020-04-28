Russo Brothers Reveal Their Favourite Scene From 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame reportedly emerged as one of the highest-grossing action films in 2019 as it broke several records. The film also won several accolades. To mark its one-year anniversary, directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced they will have an Avengers: Endgame live-tweet event on April 27. They had shared a post on their social media handle where they revealed that they will answer a few questions from fans during the interview.

Ever since the live-tweet event started, the directors have been answering fans' questions on various topics. One of the fans went on to ask them about their favourite scene in the film. And they revealed saying that the 'long crane shot to find Peggy and Cap in the window, was their favourite shot in the film'. Check it out.

That long crane shot to find Cap and Peggy in the window... our favorite shot in the movie. #AvengersAssemble — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

But seems like fans didn’t really like that scene as they went on to get mixed reactions from them. Some of the fans agreed as they thought it was a good ending for Cap. While some did not agree with the directors. Check out some of the fan reactions.

It made me happy because it was the perfect ending for cap — 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙧 🧨 (@trevorthesith) April 28, 2020

.... your favorite? out of everything... THATS your favorite? 😤 — brooklyn p ☻ (@xbrooklyndawn) April 28, 2020

the worst part tbh — pauline (@starkircn) April 28, 2020

ah yes so beautiful pic.twitter.com/T9yB65afBt — 🐮 nsfr (@CAPSAMERlCA) April 28, 2020

