Jeremy Renner Spotted Having A Mini-Avengers Reunion On The Sets Of Hawkeye; See Pics

Jeremy Renner, who is currently filming the Disney+ Spinoff series based on his character in the MCU, titled Hawkeye, was spotted having a mini Avengers reunion by an eagle-eyed fan on the sets of the upcoming series. The carousel of images that can be found below has Renner walking alongside Hailey Steinfeld's Kate Bishop through a parade at Times Square. A close look at those images will reveal that every frame has a cosplayer posing as one of the members of The Avengers, such as Captain America and Thor, to name a few.

Here are those images for all to see from the sets of Hawkeye in Times Square:

These images rarely come as a surprise as an ardent follower of the MCU series of films have come to expect to see such glimpses in MCU films. Ironically, is a reflection of reality in more ways than one. In the MCU, just like in real life, there are comics based on the superheroes where people will click selfies if they spot their favourite Avenger (As one would get to see in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame), have desserts name after them (One desert named after The Hulk is mentioned by Benedict Wong in Avengers: Infinity War) or people will try to imitate their superheroes. (As was the case for Captain America and has been seen many times in Iron Man and Spider-Man movies).

About Hawkeye:

The Jeremy Renner-starrer Hawkeye is one of the many Disney+ Marvel Spinoffs that are in various stages of development. While some of them are still in the principal photography stage (such as Hawkeye, Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Loki), some are near completion (for example: WandaVision). Some, on the other hand, will be worked upon in the near future (such as Marvel's She-Hulk and What If?). In Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld (Who was last seen in Bumblebee) will be seen taking the baton from Renner's Clint Barton in the spinoff series. The name of Steinfeld's character in the show is Kate Bishop.

