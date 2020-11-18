Jeremy Renner Starts Training To Play Hawkeye Again For Marvel's Upcoming Series

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It stars Jeremy Renner as he returns in his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Clint Barton / Hawkeye. Now the actor shared a video preparing to play the character again.

Jeremy Renner begins training to play Hawkeye again

Jeremy Renner is quite active on his Twitter handle where he has more than five million followers. He recently shared a video on the social media platform hinting that he is beginning preparation to portray Hawkeye once again, this time in a series. In it, he says that he is “dusting off” his stunt bag and shows his gears. In the background, archery equipment can be seen. Take a look at the video below.

It’s time to train after 3 year break... fluidity, speed, and PAIN is in my future #officiallybroken pic.twitter.com/HCP4xSbr3A — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) November 17, 2020

Jeremy Renner does not specially mention that he is getting ready for Hawkeye series, but he has dropped several hints. His caption of returning to training after three years is speculated to be for Avengers: Endgame. The actor shot the film in 2017, which was eventually released in 2019. After that, he took a break from hardcore action as he did a comedy film Tag and lent his voice to animated movie Arctic Dogs. Renner’s closest upcoming project is Marvel’s Hawkeye. As he has already started preparations, the show is expected to commence filming soon.

Jeremy Renner debuted as Hawkeye in a cameo appearance in 2011 released Thor. In 2012, he played a major role in The Avengers, hence, gaining worldwide fame. His was then seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Clint Barton was missing from Avengers: Infinity War as he retired to spend time with his family. However, Thanos’ snap wiped out his family bringing him back as an assassin, Ronin in Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye will be Jeremey Renner’s first solo project in the MCU. It is also said to feature Clint Barton’s daughter as Kate Bishop. The series is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in fall 2021. An official release date is yet to be announced. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki are few other upcoming Marvel series to watch out for. All of them will be connected with the MCU as Marvel Studios expands their universe.

