Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Make It Insta-official With New Partners

Jersey Shore participant Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have been taking the internet by storm with their recent Instagram post that fans can’t stop gushing over. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, who were in a relationship earlier and also share 2-year-old daughter Ariana, have debuted their new respective partners on social media, making it Insta-official. The duo has taken to their respective social media handles to introduce their partners to their fans and followers. Take a look at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s new partners.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, the Jersey Shore star shared a stunning picture on Instagram of him with his new lady love, Saffire Matos. In the picture, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's girlfriend can be seen resting on his lap as they go on to share a passionate kiss at a picturesque location. They're both vacationing in Puerto Rico, where they've been boating around the Dorado Reef. Saffire can be seen sporting a yellow bikini along with a blue and white printed hat. Ronnie, on the other hand, can be seen wearing orange and blue swim trunks. The actor went on to give a simple caption that read, “BearCations!!!!” Take a look.

On the same day that he posted the picture, Jen Harley also debuted her new relationship with businessman Justin Hensley. In the picture, Jen Harley's new boyfriend can be seen picking her up and giving her a peck on the lips. One can also notice the lovely sunset in the background. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Obsessed with you”. It was just before her 33rd birthday that Justin Hensley and Jen Harley were celebrating on a yacht in Miami.

For two years, Ronnie and Jen dated on and off and co-parented their two-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, but ultimately called it quits in 2019 after an alleged incident of domestic abuse during a trip to Los Angeles. The exes, each accusing the other of violence and infidelity, have a turbulent relationship history. In May, one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest were not contested, TMZ reported.

