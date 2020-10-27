'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Trailer: A New 'fun-filled' Chapter Without Snooki

MTV recently premiered the new Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 trailer on YouTube. The short video showcased all the characters from the Jersey Shore Family apart from Snooki and Angelina's relationship with the cast members after the wedding fiasco. Take a look at the trailer and read more updates regarding the show.

Shore Family Vacation Trailer

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation trailer starts off showcasing Angelina's relationship with the family. She admits that things have not been good and that she is still trying to work things out. In the last episode of Season 3, fans had seen how damaged Angelina's relationship had gotten with the other cast members after the wedding.

Later, Deena is seen breaking under the pressure as she tries to bring everyone together. Despite all the issues the women in the house seem to face, the boys seem to be doing fine and are seen partying. With multiple shots of partying, dancing and strange incidents, the new season is promised to be 'fun-filled.' By the end of the trailer, fans hear - 'It's going to get crazy around here'.

This is the first season of the show without the Shore Family Vacation cast lead Snooki. The reality TV star mentioned in an interview with US Weekly that she felt like she was forcing herself to be in a situation in which she didn't feel happy. Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, also mentioned that it wasn't a very light decision and that she really had to think about her happiness this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast

There haven't been many changes in the cast of the show, apart from Snooki leaving. Fans are still seeing many familiar faces in the show in season 4 as well. Take a look at the cast:

Deena Nicole Cortese

Paul DelVecchio

Jennifer Farley

Samantha Giancola

Vinny Guadagnino

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Angelina Pivarnick

Michael Sorrentino

Jersey Shore Family Vacation release date is set to be November 19. The show can be seen on MTV every day at 8:00 pm. Fans can also stream the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Jersey Shore's Instagram

