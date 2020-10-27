Soorarai Pottru's Trailer: 5 Things To Watch Out For In This Suriya's Movie

Suriya is one of the most popular actors of the Tamil film industry. His upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru trailer has been released and the audience is loving it so far. Soorarai Pottru trailer has made a lot of noise on social media. Many Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Rana Duggubati have taken to their social media to laud the trailer as well. Read ahead to know the five things to watch out from the movie.

Here are the five things to look out for from Soorarai Pottru’s trailer

1. A farmer’s story who makes it big

The meaning of Soorarai Pottru is ‘Hail The Warrior’. The story of a farmer’s rags to riches story who makes India’s first low-cost airline. The main aim of the film is to inspire people to dream big and be passionate about one’s dreams.

2. Book to the movie adaptation of Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey

The movie Soorarai Pottru is based on the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey which bis an autobiography of Captain G.R. Gopinath. The book revolves around the struggles the captain had to face to make his lifelong dream come true. The director of the movie Sudha Kongara has done a beautiful job of bringing the story of the captain to the silver screen.

3. Suriya’s unique and different character

Suriya is going to play the character of a pilot, something he hasn’t played in his career so far. In the movie, Suriya’s character will take on the bureaucrats and the system to fight for his dream. It will be a delight to watch Suriya in this avatar.

4. Paresh Rawal’s debut in South Indian cinema

Paresh Rawal will make his southern debut with Soorarai Pottru. As the actor has played many versatile characters in Bollywood before, he is going to play the antagonist in this movie. It will be intriguing to watch him don the villain’s hat in the Tamil movie.

5. Chronicles of Captain G.R. Gopinath’s life

The movie is going to give a detailed account of Captain G.R. Gopinath’s life. Suriya had also actually met the captain to get the experience first hand. The film gives a lot of information about the aviation sector and how it has transformed into what it is today.

Sorrarai Pottru's release is much awaited by Suriya's fans. Suriya’s movies have been widely loved by the audiences. Some of his notable works are Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Aaytha Ezhuthu and Vaaranam Aayiram. Suriya’s movies have also earned him many awards and accolades.

Watch Soorarai Pottru trailer here:

Image courtesy: @actorsuriya Instagram

