What Happened At Angelina's Wedding? Know What 'offended' Her On The Day

The wedding day is considered as one of the most memorable and life long memories for a person. It seems like American television actor, Angelina Pivarnick has some other reasons to never forget her wedding day. Recently, her Jersey Shore co-star opened up about the controversy that occurred at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding day.

But before that, if you are also unaware of the controversy, here is what exactly happened when Angelina married to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

What happened at Angelina's Wedding?

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira got married on November 20, 2019. Reportedly, Angelina was upset and offended with the speech given by her bridesmaids Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley, and Deena Cortese.

A report published by a leading news portal of Nigeria states that Angelina was exceptionally unhappy with the things her co-star and bridesmaids were saying in the speech while addressing her. Further, the report claims that Angelina and the guests were unaware of the speech the bridesmaids planned to address.

What did her Jersey Shorey co-stars say in the wedding speech?

The report later quoted a few parts of the speech which offended Angelina. According to the report, Snooki took the mike to speak about Angelina and started while addressing Angelina as ‘fly on her s**t.’ The guests burst into laughter including Angelina assuming that it was a joke.

But as the speech progressed, the comments like 'trash to our bags' and 'the dump to our island' among others took an ugly turn. After hearing such insulting comments in the name of a joke, Angelina got nervous and left the hall as soon as their speech got done. Reportedly, her husband Chris' family and friends also seemed uncomfortable during the speech. However, the bridesmaids kept saying that is was a joke.

Is Angelina Pivarnick is still enraged with Jersey Shore co-stars?

Interestingly, Angelina shared many of her wedding pictures on her social media handle. But what caught the eye of her fans was the absence of Jersey Shore co-stars in the frames. Angelina has not shared even a single picture with either Nicole, Jenni, or Deena. The same report also claims that Angelina has completely stopped talking to them.

