Jessica Alba To Johnny Depp; How Hollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

This weekend, quite a few stories of the international entertainment world have grabbed the attention of everyone. Apart from Jessica Alba to Jessica Biel supporting the Black mothers and Johnny Depp's tribute to Bob Dylan, Hollywood celebs like Kylie Jenner and Orlando Bloom were also quite active on Instagram during the weekend. Here is how Hollywood actors spent their weekend, June 6 to June 7, 2020.

Jessica Alba

On this weekend, Jessica Alba took her Instagram to share a motivating video by Lizzy Mathis. She wrote in her caption, "Just Listen by my 💗 @lizzymathis Hear every word and keep this message going. It starts at home. Please share and support. Parents have the power to change the world through the eyes of their children. #supportblackmoms #blackmomsmatter #blackmommagic". Here, Jessica Alba extended her support towards the death of George Floyd. Check out the video here -

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp spent his weekend raising his voice against the custodial death of George Floyd. He also paid his tribute to Bob Dylan. The 56-year-old actor took to social media to share a speech by his friend, rapper-activist Killer Mike about racism. In another video, he revised Bob Dylan's song. In these videos, Johnny Depp recalled how Floyd repeatedly pleaded for his life from the officer, as he addressed the larger issues of police brutality and systemic racism.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is currently quarantining with her daughter Stormi. Here, she shared an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo. Kylie Jenner can be seen tightly grabbing her daughter and showering her with kisses. She captioned her post as "my remedy for everything 🤍". Take a look.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel also shared her support for George Floyd's miserable death. She took to her Instagram wall to share a graffiti picture that read All mothers were summoned when he called out for his Mama. Jessica Biel captioned her post as "Calling all mamas ❤️ We are all part of this". Check out the Instagram post.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom also extended his support towards the 'Black Lives Matter' initiative. He posted a picture of a young girl holding a protest chart that supported the initiative. He wrote in the caption, "Simply put & says it all 🙏 link in bio".

