Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Memorable Throwback Pictures

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have a two-year difference in their age. Both siblings are highly successful in their respective careers. Kylie Jenner enjoys a huge fan base with more than 180 million followers on Instagram. The two are quite active on Instagram. They post pictures striking poses in similar outfits on the photo-sharing platform. The duo does not shy away from expressing how much they love each other. With all that said now, we have compiled some of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s best throwback photos that you must check out right away.

Kendall and Kylie's throwback pictures

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner shared a stunning picture with her sister on Instagram. She twinned with Kendall Jenner in a multihued stylish swimsuit. In the caption accompanying the post, Jenner mentioned day one.

Later on, Kylie Jenner posted a close-up shot of herself with Kendall Jenner on social media. The duo donned similar white bralette and kept their hair loose for the rounded off look. In the caption, Kylie Jenner mentioned that it was a throwback photo.

In another throwback photo, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner appeared in feathery outfits. They wore body-hugging gowns featuring features on arms and legs. The siblings were attending the Met Gala in 2019 with the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' in New York City. Kylie Jenner wrote, "Till death do us part 💜🧡🧡".

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s equation with each other

In an interview with a leading magazine, Kylie Jenner revealed that she is quite different from her elder sister, which has helped them to keep jealousy at bay. As both of them have been interested in different things, there was no scope for competition. So, whenever they meet, the duo shares splendid time.

Kendall Jenner also added to her sister’s words and revealed that she liked white while the latter liked black. Despite their differences, she said, the siblings are quite similar in different ways. Kendall Jenner reminisced how Kylie Jenner craved the spotlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star loved Hips Don’t Lie and would don a belly dancer outfit to perform in front of family members. On the other hand, Kendall Jenner would divert everybody's attention towards her little sister. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner prove that opposite poles attract. Despite their different lines, the duo has been supportive of each other.

