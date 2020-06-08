Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian Not A Big Fan Of Her Work, Actor Says 'I Don't Want Him To Be'

Lisa Kudrow, who is best known for her work as Phoebe Buffay in the hit American Sitcom FRIENDS, mentioned that her son is not a fan of her work. The actor has a huge fan following with millions of people who have loved her as Phoebe. Over the years, Lisa has appeared in several projects; however, her fans still admire her for her work on FRIENDS.

Lisa Kudrow's son Julian is not a fan of FRIENDS

Phoebe as a character was quite unique and thus people seemed to develop an instant liking towards her character. However, Lisa’s son Julian is not particularly a fan of her work on FRIENDS. According to a news portal, Lisa mentioned that her son and she share a very good relationship. She added that they don’t talk about her work on FRIENDS in particular. According to Lisa, Julian is interested and has a certain liking towards her other work as compared to FRIENDS and she is okay with that.

Lisa Kudrow also added that she does not mind that her son is not a FRIENDS fan as she would not want him to be. Kudrow further added that she is rather interested in her son’s overall interests, with regards to parental stuff. Lisa maintained the fact that she wants to be keen on exploring those aspects rather than her work in general, according to a news portal.

Further on, Lisa spoke about Julian by adding that he is an unbelievably great child and that she “lucked out” with having him. The actor talks to him about girls and gives him a few relationship advice, the actor mentioned. However, Lisa also jovially continued that while she does tell him about girls and other things, she often assumes that she herself does not know what she is talking about. On the work front, Lisa Kudrow was last seen on Space Force with Michael Scott. Her character developed a bit of a mysterious aura among fans of the show. Fans of FRIENDS too wait for the news on the much anticipated FRIENDS Reunion special. The makers have not confirmed any news regarding this currently; however, they have maintained a green light on the show. Meanwhile, FRIENDS has come to HBO Max from Netflix.

