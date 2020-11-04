Justin Timberlake Stuns A Group Of Joe Biden Campaign Volunteers In Philadelphia

American songwriter Justin Timberlake stunned a group of Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia by disrupting their Zoom call ahead of Election Day. Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to share a video of him surprising the campaign volunteers in Philadelphia. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note that described the video. Seeing this video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin Timberlake surprised a group of Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia by crashing their Zoom call ahead of Election Day. As soon as the actor made his appearance on the call, volunteers squealed with joy as they realized the pop star had joined their virtual meeting. In the video, the actor went on to say that he just wanted to tell them that they have got a huge fan in him. He also told the volunteers working in the battleground state of Pennsylvania that their city is going to be big in this election. Justin Timberlake also listened to some of the volunteers who went on to tell their stories about how they got involved. He then spoke about his own reasons for voting for Joe Biden.

He also expressed support for Biden's VP selection, Kamala Harris, calling her "the coolest human on Earth". Along with the video, he also wrote, “Thank you to this amazing group of PA phone bankers and voters for letting me crash your zoom”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by Justin Timberlake went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on the actor’s video, while some went on to shower love for all of them. One of the users wrote, “Love this brother!” while another one wrote, “This zoom meeting is bigger than any Biden rally”. Take a look at a few comments below.

2020 election results

Polls have started to close for U.S. Election 2020 as the U.S. prepares for the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) in just a few hours. Joe Biden has only been the second president since 1948 to steal a long-standing republic as Associated Press calls Arizona (11 votes) to the Democratic challenger who is now leading 236-213. Check out the tweet below.

Joe Biden wins Arizona, becoming the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold. #APracecall #Election2020https://t.co/zqaBcJuZyd — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

