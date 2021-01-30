Justin Timberlake's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Popular singer Justin Timberlake has turned a year older on Sunday, January 31. In a career that spans over two decades, Justin has delivered several musical hits to the industry and has also appeared in chartbuster movies. The Rock Your Body turns 40 today and on the occasion of his birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the star. Take a look at it below:

The Ultimate Justin Timberlake Quiz:

1) Justin Timberlake grew in Shelby Forest in a small community, where his father Charles Randall Timberlake, a Baptist church choir director. Where was Justin Timberlake born?

Florida

Memphis

California

Michigan

2) In 1993 and 1994, Justin Timberlake was a Mouseketeer of which show, where his castmate included Britney Spears, Christina Aquilera, Ryan Gosling and More.

Tom and Jerry

Popeye the sailor

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club

SpongeBob Squarepants

3) Justin Timberlake graduated high school with which famous celebrity via distance learning from the University of Nebraska High School?

Selena Gomez

Christina Aquilera

Celine Dion

Britney Spears

4) Which of these TV shows did Justin Timberlake make an appearance?

The Mickey Mouse Club

America's Got Talent

America's Most Talented Kid

Showtime at the Apollo

5) In 1995, Timberlake was recruited for which band that became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Backstreet Boys

*NSYNC

New Kids on the Block

98 Degrees

6) Justin Timberlake recorded how many official studio albums with NSYNC?

One

Two

Three

Four

7) Justin Timberlake released his first solo album on November 2002 which went on to become 3X-certified platinum. What was the name of his first solo album?

Man of the Woods

Cry Me A River

Love Sounds

Justified

8) Which of the following Justin Timberlake songs begins with the lyrics: "You were my Sun. You were my Earth, but you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no?"

Cry Me A River

Rock Your Body

Still On My Brain

Like I Love You

9) Which of the following appeared in the music video of Cry Me a River to sing a few ad-libs

Dr Dre

Timbaland

Pitbull

Eminem

10) What song does Justin Timberlake plan a flash mob on at the end of "Friends With Benefits?"

Crazy for This Girl by Evan and Jaron

Before It's Too Late by The Goo Goo Dolls

Closing Time by Semisonic

Never Know by Jack Johnson

Answer Key:

Memphis The All-New Mickey Mouse Club Britney Spears The Mickey Mouse Club *NSYNC Three Justified Cry Me A River Timbaland Closing Time by Semisonic

