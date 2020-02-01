Jessica Biel's Adorable Wish For 'most Timeless Man' Justin Timberlake Is All Things Love

Standing by each other through thick and thin, stronger than ever, are American actor Jessica Biel and her singer husband Justin Timberlake. Months after the What Goes Around Comes Around hitmaker's open letter on social media in which he apologized to his wife and son for the rumors of an alleged extramarital affair, Jessica Biel has posted some adorable memories of her husband Justin Timberlake on the occasion of his 39th birthday on Friday.

Along with loved up pictures of the couple, Biel has penned a tribute to her 'timeless man' through the caption as she expressed her love for Justin who 'grows up without growing old'.

Take a look at the photos:

The Sinner star wished her husband as she said "Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much". In the photos, Jessica can be seen kissing Justin at the doctorate honors conferring ceremony from last year and also walking hand-in-hand in another. The couple has bid all the troubles goodbye and clearly moved on to an amazing new year.

'Lapse in judgement' in the past

For the uninitiated, Justin Timberlake was spotted with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a party. The photos showed the stars holding each other’s hands under the table while partying at the balcony of the bar. This sent the gossip mills abuzz and after a lot of speculation about his relationship with Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake issued a statement through his Instagram where he apologized to his wife for the embarrassing situation.

Take a look:

