Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Find Their 'dog Doppelgangers' In Self-isolation; See Pic

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake have been under self-quarantine along with their dog amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The couple, however, has their social media game on point with the throwback updates and music videos as well as some that give their fans an insight into their mood under complete self-isolation. The Sinner star took to her Instagram late on Saturday and shared a hilarious post claiming that she and her husband had found their 'dog doppelganger'.

Jessica shared a picture of herself and the 'My Love' hitmaker holding up their respective cards with pictures of a dog on them. The duo posed in such a hilarious manner that they had an uncanny resemblance to the features of the dogs and also somewhat similar hair. Sharing the extent to which the social distancing has hilariously affected her and Justin, she wrote, "I don’t know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgängers... and some pretty great hair inspo. Big day for us."

Have a look:

Justin Timberlake had updated his social media a month ago and shared that he had chosen to socially distance himself and his family in the snowy hills. He had shared a picture of a snowy field, between mountains, where Jessica Biel and their dog could be seen posing for the camera. Justin had shared, "Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲 (trees)" as he went on to urge his followers to help those in need during the crisis.

Have a look:

