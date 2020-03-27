Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Head To Mountains Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

American singer Justin Timberlake has come up with an interesting way to practice social distancing amid the COVID- 19 outbreak. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have headed to the mountains to quarantine. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo where he and his wife can be seen heading to the mountains to quarantine themselves.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel practise social distancing atop a scenic snow-capped mountain

In an Instagram post shared by the Can't Stop The Feeling singer from Wednesday, the 39-year-old shared a beautiful picture with his wife in the middle of snow-capped mountains that were lined with evergreen trees and the trees beautifully cascading down the snow-capped mountains. A few clouds hover in the middle of the bright blue sky behind Jessica Biel and their furry little friend stands in front of Jessica Biel.

ALSO READ | Justin Timberlake Reveals He Was Caught Breaking Into Alcatraz Prison On 'The Ellen Show'

Justin Timberlake also added a very interesting caption along with the beautiful picture. He urged his followers to stay at home and stay isolated. In the post, the Love Train singer further went on to inform his fans about something more interesting. The singer told his followers to check out his Instagram stories for ways that people can support the local communities.

ALSO READ | Justin Timberlake Opens Up About 2003 Concert When Urine Bottles Were Thrown At Him

In the post shared by the Cry Me a River singer, he also shared donation pages. There were several donation pages linked including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen's, American Red Cross, and Save the Children. Recently, on March 3, the two celebrated Jessica Biel's birthday. Timberlake wished Biel with a post on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday.

ALSO READ | Justin Timberlake Issues Statement Against PDA Rumours, Apologises To Wife & Family

ALSO READ | Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes Kevin Hart After Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine And Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.