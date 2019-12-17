 Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Reportedly Doing Better After The PDA Scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been taking things slowly after Justin got stuck in a PDA scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Justin and Alisha were seen getting cosy in photographs during a cast outing at a bar in New Orleans on November 23, 2019. The photos showed the stars holding each other’s hands under the table while partying at the balcony of the bar. After this, Justin Timberlake issued a statement where he apologized to his wife. After this, it was reported that the things are getting better between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Here is what is happening.

A close associate of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel says that they are doing better

I'm gonna let these sit right here. Drunk or not, there was comfort level in Justin and his co-star touching each other (they were NOT filming). Plus, I wasn't aware society now thought holding hands w/someone not your spouse was totally innocent and OK. #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/GyCagvhROf — WascallyWabit (@WabitWascally) November 24, 2019

A close associate of the couple reportedly told to an entertainment portal about how things are going between the couple. The associate said that the things are getting better but the drama has not been easy for Jessica. The associate expressed that Jessica is really hurt after looking at the pictures. Jessica is a very private person and was very angry when the news came out. He also said that she did not like being involved in the story as she wants to lay as low as possible. This has reportedly taken a toll on their relationship.

After the photos surfaced online, the internet took it by storm and raised many questions about whether something more happened between Justin and Alisha. To which Justin Timberlake spoke out about the incident via Instagram. He wrote “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in a note on December 4. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

