Jessica Henwick Pitches John Wick Spinoff Idea To Keanu Reeves While Filming The Matrix 4

Jessica Henwick has made her name in the action genre with her performances in movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Iron Fist, The Defenders, Love and Monsters, and more. She is currently shooting for The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. Now Henwick expressed her desire to appear in another action project, which is a John Wick spinoff. The actor revealed how she has been pitching the idea to Reeves while filming the fourth instalment of Matrix.

Jessica Henwick uses 'The Matrix 4' set to pitch John Wick spinoff idea to Keanu

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Henwick disclosed how she has been putting ideas for a John Wick spinoff project. She said that she pitches "Jess Wick" to Keanu Reeves all the time and she is probably driving him crazy. The actor mentioned that one day, they did have a blast because she started just acting it out. She explained to Reeves that in the last five minutes of John Wick 4, credit rolls and the post-credit sequence appears. In it, the audiences see her face and “boom” Jess Wick makes her debut.

Jessica Henwick said that she just started acting the scene out and then Keanu Reeves did it, too. They put on a little ten-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. She mentioned that the director of John Wick movies, Chad Stahelski, is flying out in two weeks. So she is going straight up to him and she is going to pitch her idea. She further assured in the interview, that she will keep the fans updated.

Keanu Reeves has garnered much acclaim for his performance as John Wick. The neo-noir action-thriller franchise is created by screenwriter Derek Kolstad. It stars Reeves as a deadly hitman also called as Baba Yaga or Boogeyman. The first John Wick film was released in 2014, followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019. All three projects were helmed by Chad Stahelski, with the first part being his directorial debut. The franchise is acclaimed for its hard-core action sequences. Two more instalments are confirmed and will begin production in 2021.

Keanu Reeves is expected to start shooting for John Wick 4 and 5 after wrapping up The Matrix 4. The science-fiction movie is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three movies with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Its cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 22, 2021.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Iron Fist and John Wick

