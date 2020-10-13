Jessica Henwick Says Director Lana Wachowski Will Change The Industry With 'The Matrix 4'

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming films. It stars several actors from the old cast who are returning to the franchise. Many new members are also joining the Matrix franchise with the forthcoming movie and among them is Jessica Henwick. She recently opened up about how the project will impact the industry.

'The Matrix 4' to change the industry, says Jessica Henwick

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Jessica Henwick shared her experience of shooting The Matrix 4. She said that there are definitely moments on sets where she and her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II look at each other and just admire the film. The actor mentioned that she has “pinch me moments” while filming.

Applauding director Lana Wachowski, she asserted that the filmmaker is doing “really interesting” things on a technical level in the same way she created a style back when the trilogy was released. Henwick thinks that Lana is going to change the industry again with The Matrix 4. She stated that there are some camera rigs that she has never seen before that they are using for the science fiction project. She noted that it is all that she can say about it at the moment.

Lana Wachowski helmed The Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The movies are considered as a milestone in the sci-fi genre and inspired many others. Now Lana is returning as the director alone for The Matrix 4. The audiences have high hope from the much-awaited film. Several cast members have been praising the filmmaker’s work.

Jessica Henwick has appeared in movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Head Hunter, Underwater, Love and Monsters, and more. She was seen in television series like Spirit Warriors, Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, and others. The 28-year-old actor’s next project also includes Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The film has recently been moved up by Warner Bros. Picture. The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. It is currently under filming in Berlin.

