'Jessica Jones' Director Roped In For Upcoming Female-led 'Spider Man' Spinoff?

Sony is all set to make another Marvel movie. This time the movie is a female-led Spider Man spinoff movie. This upcoming Spider Man spinoff film will be a part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. However, according to various media reports Jessica Jones director, SJ Clarkson has been roped in to direct the first female-driven film by Sony for Marvel.

The Jessica Jones director, SJ Clarkson is well known for her work in the television industry. Previously, the director had directed episodes for Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Other than these shows, the Jessica Jones director has also directed episodes of House, Dexter and Succession. There is not much information about the female-led Spider Man spinoff movie from the makers. The Marvel studio has not even confirmed the title of the movie.

According to various media reports, it is speculated that the Spider Man spinoff movie could feature the character of Madame Web. No actor has yet been finalised for the lead role but according to media reports, the makers are expected to cast an A-list actor for the film. The reports also stated that actors like Charlize Theron and Amy Adams are leading the race for being cast in the highly anticipated film.

Marvel movies release postponed

According to the reports, Sony has taken the decision to postpone the release of its upcoming Spider-Man film. The movie is third in the series where Tom Holland is playing the superhero. The reports stated that the decision has been taken due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world. The movie was expected to release in July next year but it is reportedly postponed to a November 2021 release.

The media reports also added that the release of Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse sequel is also postponed. The film is now expected to hit the big screens in October 2022. It was originally set for an April 2022 release. In the long list of Marvel movies that are being delayed, the sequel of Doctor Strange has also been postponed, the reports stated. The film was expected to release in November next year but reportedly it will now release in March 2022.

