Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel Co-star Called Him To Repay $100M Favour, But Was Ignored

Robert Downey Jr is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr. has played a lot of memorable characters over the years but his character of Iron Man is undoubtedly the most loved character in his long illustrious acting career. In the first film of Iron Man, Terrence Howard played the character of War Machine. However, he was replaced in the sequel after he refused to agree on a pay cut for the second film. According to media reports, Terrence Howard was the top paid actor in Iron Man because Marvel studios considered hiring Robert Downey Jr. as a risk. Terrence Howard, however, has said in multiple media interactions that when he called Robert Downey Jr. to repay the debt, he was ignored by the actor.

According to reports, Terrence Howard had taken a $1 million pay cut for the first Iron Man film so that Robert Downey Jr. could be hired as the lead. Terrence Howard has since then talked about him being ignored by Robert Downey Jr. in multiple media interactions. Terrence Howard had said that when the time came for Robert Downey Jr. to repay the favour for him, he was ignored by Robert Downey Jr. and he was replaced by Don Cheadle in 24 hours as War Machine in all the Iron Man films.

In a 2015 media interaction, Terrence Howard had said that he called Robert Downey Jr. to talk about returning the favour but he was ignored. He further added that he called him repeatedly and also left a message that said he needed the help that he gave Robert Downey Jr. but he never heard of him on the issue. He also had said that Robert Downey Jr. got the whole Iron Man franchise and around $100 million but he faced a huge loss.

Terrence Howard said that it was $100 million loss for him to look after somebody. Terrence Howard had said that he would do this as it is just in his nature to help and look after somebody. Terrence Howard had firmly said that he was blatantly ignored by Robert Downey Jr. when he asked him to repay the $100 million favour.

