JK Rowling Has A Computer-related Query But Fans Are Concerned About Something Else

JK Rowling once again made the headlines because of her tweet. The author is one of the most popular celebrities on Twitter. JK Rowling is known around the world for writing the Harry Potter series. She recently tweeted a computer query from her Twitter account. Since then the tweet is going viral on the internet. However, it is the title of her new book that is increasing the curiosity among the fans of JK Rowling's books.

Author JK Rowling recently tweeted that she is having problems with her laptop. In her tweet, she asked her followers to explain why is she facing such problem. In her tweet, the author talked about a problem she is facing on her laptop. She said that her laptop is unilaterally deciding to save documents in very bizarre folder names.

The author also mentioned that she had spent 30 minutes retrieving the work that she did a day before. She also swore that she had saved the work in a file named as a book title. The concluding part in her tweet where she just referred the file name as her new book title is being viral over the internet.

JK Rowling's tweet

Can someone please, please explain why my laptop unilaterally decides to save documents in folders named things like C989IHLDSFS-PU32JKH98? Because I've just spent 30 minutes retrieving yesterday's work from said folders and I could have sworn I'd saved them in [book title] file. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 20, 2020

A lot of fans are now curious to know the book title that JK Rowling just referred to as ‘[book title]’. A lot of fans commented on her tweet with many trying to give her common solutions like switching off the laptop or rebooting the system again and again. However, a lot of fans just concentrated on the book title part as they are very curious to know about the title of JK Rowling's next book. One fan also speculated that the bizarre names that she referred to in her tweet might be the title of her next book.

See the comments on JK Rowling's Twitter

Depends on the Book title, could be a conflict with the naming scheme thing; but we first need to know about the actual book title in order to fix this computer bug. — Nadzrul Hanif (@NadzrulHanif) May 20, 2020

So now is your next book's title C989IHLDSFS-PU32JKH98? pic.twitter.com/OHyGU4Allh — Messaouda (@lamadredetierra) May 20, 2020

A lot of fans also suggested her to buy a new laptop. Addressing them, she also tweeted that the laptop that she is using and facing the problem is not that old as it has just been a couple of months since she bought it. JK Rowling told her followers that she really likes the arrangements of stickers that she has got on the laptop.

So, the consensus seems to be, buy a new laptop. Hmm. This one's only a couple of months old. Also, I really like the arrangement of stickers I've got on it. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 20, 2020

