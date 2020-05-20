Last Updated:

JK Rowling Has A Computer-related Query But Fans Are Concerned About Something Else

JK Rowling recently tweeted that she is having some problems with her laptop. However, her fans are more interested in knowing the title of her next book.

Written By
Rohan Patil
jk rowling

JK Rowling once again made the headlines because of her tweet. The author is one of the most popular celebrities on Twitter. JK Rowling is known around the world for writing the Harry Potter series. She recently tweeted a computer query from her Twitter account. Since then the tweet is going viral on the internet. However, it is the title of her new book that is increasing the curiosity among the fans of JK Rowling's books.

Also Read | Elon Musk Answers JK Rowling's Plea To Understand Bitcoin, Reveals How Many He Owns

Author JK Rowling recently tweeted that she is having problems with her laptop. In her tweet, she asked her followers to explain why is she facing such problem. In her tweet, the author talked about a problem she is facing on her laptop. She said that her laptop is unilaterally deciding to save documents in very bizarre folder names.

The author also mentioned that she had spent 30 minutes retrieving the work that she did a day before. She also swore that she had saved the work in a file named as a book title. The concluding part in her tweet where she just referred the file name as her new book title is being viral over the internet.

Also Read | JK Rowling Clueless About Bitcoin, Admits Being Drunk Amid Interesting Banter With Fans

JK Rowling's tweet

A lot of fans are now curious to know the book title that JK Rowling just referred to as ‘[book title]’. A lot of fans commented on her tweet with many trying to give her common solutions like switching off the laptop or rebooting the system again and again. However, a lot of fans just concentrated on the book title part as they are very curious to know about the title of JK Rowling's next book. One fan also speculated that the bizarre names that she referred to in her tweet might be the title of her next book.

 Also Read | JK Rowling Donates $1.2 Million To Charities On 'Battle Of Hogwarts' Anniversary

See the comments on JK Rowling's Twitter

A lot of fans also suggested her to buy a new laptop. Addressing them, she also tweeted that the laptop that she is using and facing the problem is not that old as it has just been a couple of months since she bought it. JK Rowling  told her followers that she really likes the arrangements of stickers that she has got on the laptop.

Also Read | JK Rowling Donates 1 Million Pounds For Coronavirus Relief

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all