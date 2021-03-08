Jessica Mulroney Defends Long-time Friend Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Claims

Actress and current member of the British Royal family, Meghan Markle has recently been facing accusations of bullying by former communications secretary Jason Knauf. Canadian fashion advocate Jessica Mulroney recently took to her Instagram account to show some support for her longtime friend and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Mulroney shared a throwback picture with Markle, where the two can be seen sitting at the dinner table in what looks like a restaurant. Jessica shared the post with the caption, "I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.". Take a look at Jessica Mulroney's post below.

More about the Royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a number of issues following their split from the Royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan were recently interviewed by Oprah. The Oprah Winfrey interview is supposedly a 'tell-all' interview in the preview of which Oprah even claimed that "there is no subject that's off-limits". Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview sparked a number of controversies and supposed backlash from the Royal Palace, the most recent one being the accusations of bullying against Markle, by a former staff member of the Palace.

A statement obtained by People.com from an official spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Apart from this, a host of Hollywood celebrities have rushed to the Duchess of Sussex's aid following these claims. Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams recently sent out a number of tweets against the Royal Palace accusing them of slander and many other things. Check out Patrick J Adams' tweet thread below.

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Image sources - Jessica Mulroney Instagram, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

