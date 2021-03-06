Last Updated:

Meghan Markles' Co-star Patrick Adams Backs Her, Calls Royal Family 'toxic'

Meghan Markle received support from 'Suits' co-star Patrick Adams over the bullying row. The actor tweeted in support of his friend & called out Royal Family.

meghan markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams recently took to social media to call out the Royal Family and their way of dealing with matters. He supported Meghan Markle and spoke highly of her personality and character which have allowed her to be outspoken and fearless in most matters. Patrick J Adams narrated her entire story in short and sternly stated that it was “obscene” of the Royal Family to target his close friend and even amplify the bullying accusations and rumours against her.

Patrick J Adams comes out in support of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been in the headlines ever since she was accused of bullying a few staff members at Buckingham Palace. Her Suits co-star Patrick J Adams recently threw some light on the situation and called out the Royal Family for not dealing with the issue more sensitively. He stated that it was incorrect of the Royal Family to fuel the bullying allegations, especially when she is pregnant with another child. He also threw some light on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to leave the United Kingdom in order to protect their family and deal with their mental health.

Patrick J Adams spoke highly of Meghan and her distinct methods in life. He tweeted that she was strong in every sense and hence, the authorities must back off instead of targeting her as he believes she can handle the situation well. He stated that the Royal Family is now 'bankrupt of decency' and is also of the opinion that the institution has outlived itself. He questioned the credibility of their accusations and also highlighted the timing at which these problems have been emerging.

Patrick J Adams started off the conversation by shedding some light on the close bond that he shares with Meghan Markle. He said that Meghan is a strong woman who has never been afraid of speaking up the truth or defending her loved ones in any situation. He also called out the British media for unethical, racist, and slanderous reporting on the Royal couple. Have a look at the tweets.

Image Courtesy: Patrick J Adams and The Duke And Duchess of Sussex

 

 

