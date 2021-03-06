Meghan Markles' Co-star Patrick Adams Backs Her, Calls Royal Family 'toxic'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams recently took to social media to call out the Royal Family and their way of dealing with matters. He supported Meghan Markle and spoke highly of her personality and character which have allowed her to be outspoken and fearless in most matters. Patrick J Adams narrated her entire story in short and sternly stated that it was “obscene” of the Royal Family to target his close friend and even amplify the bullying accusations and rumours against her.

Patrick J Adams comes out in support of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been in the headlines ever since she was accused of bullying a few staff members at Buckingham Palace. Her Suits co-star Patrick J Adams recently threw some light on the situation and called out the Royal Family for not dealing with the issue more sensitively. He stated that it was incorrect of the Royal Family to fuel the bullying allegations, especially when she is pregnant with another child. He also threw some light on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to leave the United Kingdom in order to protect their family and deal with their mental health.

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Patrick J Adams spoke highly of Meghan and her distinct methods in life. He tweeted that she was strong in every sense and hence, the authorities must back off instead of targeting her as he believes she can handle the situation well. He stated that the Royal Family is now 'bankrupt of decency' and is also of the opinion that the institution has outlived itself. He questioned the credibility of their accusations and also highlighted the timing at which these problems have been emerging.

She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Read Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle In Court; UK Paper Ordered To Print Front-page Apology

Also read Meghan Markle's Biography Author Accuses Royal Family Of 'double Standards'

Patrick J Adams started off the conversation by shedding some light on the close bond that he shares with Meghan Markle. He said that Meghan is a strong woman who has never been afraid of speaking up the truth or defending her loved ones in any situation. He also called out the British media for unethical, racist, and slanderous reporting on the Royal couple. Have a look at the tweets.

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Read Meghan Markle Wears Late Princess Diana’s Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Also read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Donate To Texas Women's Shelter Damaged In Winter Storm

Image Courtesy: Patrick J Adams and The Duke And Duchess of Sussex

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.