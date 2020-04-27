Jessica Simpson Nearly Got Hit By Son Ace Knute Johnson's Baseball; Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Filming and production are shut at several places. Celebrities are spending time with their family and have shared their experience. In the lockdown period, American singer Jessica Simpson revealed how she nearly got hit by her son’s baseball. Read to know more.

Jessica just save from her son’s baseball

Jessica Simpson shared her picture chilling in a pool wearing a bikini on her social media handles. While she is seen relaxing, a splash can be seen beside her face. Simpson captioned "Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat." [sic]. Check out her picture.

Jessica Simpson got engaged to former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2010 and the two exchanged vows in 2014. The couple has three children; two daughters and one son. Simpson became a mother for the first time as she gave birth to her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson in 2012. She gave birth to a boy, Ace Knute Johnson in 2013 and later a girl in 2019 named Birdie Mae Johnson. Jessica is spending her quarantine with her family and has even shared several photos. Take a look at them.

Jessica Simpson is a singer, actress, fashion designer and author. She has released seven studio albums, debuting with Sweet Kisses in 1999 which got a great response. Her work in films includes The Dukes of Hazard (2005), Employee of the Month (2006), Blonde Ambition (2007) and more along with several TV shows. Simpson has six books of her published with Open Book released in 2020, is the latest one.

