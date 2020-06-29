Jessica Simpson Shares Instagram Post In A Bikini Cherishing Her ‘final Days’ In Her 30s

The American actress and singer Jessica Simpson recently shared an Instagram post that features her in a bikini. The singing sensation appears to be wearing a brown and white cow-skin printed bikini from her collection. Further, Jessica paired her look with a black lace cover-up and a black cowboy hat adorned with golden embellishments. Jessica Simpson captioned the post as "YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30s".

This post comes a few days before the actress’ birthday. This picture reveals that the mother of three is all set to rock her 40th birthday on the 10th of July. However, the actress wishes to cherish her last days in the 30s as well, which is why she shared the Instagram post.

Several fans have showered their love for Jessica’s Instagram post with their likes and comments. While some fans wished the actress in advance, some appreciated the actress’ ravishing looks. Here are some of the comments that were posted by fans.

Image Source: Jessica Simpson's Instagram

Health Enthusiast:

As per reports, Jessica Simpson is a huge health enthusiast. According to a media portal, the actress has been spotted working out a lot in the recent past. The actress has not only been spotted during her outdoor walks but she has also been spotted on the treadmill. Further, according to the media portal, the singer often indulges in baking with her family. However, the actress strongly advocates ‘portion control’ when indulging in a dish of yummy baked goods.

Jessica Simpson's Instagram

Jessica Simpson has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares family pictures on her Instagram account. Further, Jessica Simpson’ photos often receive several likes and comments. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the actress shared an Instagram photo featuring her husband and three children.

Jessica Simpson’s heartfelt caption for her husband received a lot of appreciation from fans. Jessica Simpson’s caption read, “My husband’s most beautiful quality is being the most thoughtful father in this universe. The way he teaches our children is by listening to them. He gives complete attention to what they do and what they need. He is present in EVERY moment keeping them safe, nurtured, and loved. He is constant, always renewing the pleasure of just being alive. He knows that happiness is not just something you feel, it is who you are. He accepts all emotions completely. He is the peaceful leader of this family and is raising a precious tribe of soulful warriors. There is no greater gift to this family than Eric Johnson. You are all our best friend, and we are yours. We are blessed, so very blessed my love. Happy Father’s Day to the GREATEST there is”.

Promo Image Source: Jessica Simpson's Instagram

