Jessica Simpson Shares A Pic Taken Mins After Kobe Bryant's Crash, "could See Helicopters"

Just a few days ago, on January 26, 2020, the world suffered a tragic loss after Kobe Bryant passed away during a helicopter crash. The former NBA star and Academy Award winner had won the hearts of many before his death, including that of Jessica Simpson, the wife of former NFL player Eric Johnson. Just a day after Kobe Bryant's death, Jessica Simpson took to social media to share a powerful image that was taken just a few minutes after the helicopter crash.

Jessica Simpson shares a tribute for Kobe Bryant by posting a picture taken right after his death

The image, that was posted on January 27, 2020, showcased the aftermath of the Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash from afar. Jessica Simpson, who lives in Hidden Hills, revealed that the picture was taken by her husband, Eric Johnson, just a few minuted after the crash. In the caption for her post, she stated that Eric had taken the picture right after the accident happened and that she could see the helicopters flying over her house.

Jessica Simpson further added that she was heartbroken for the family members who had lost their loved ones during the tragic crash. Other than Kobe Bryant, the helicopter crash also took the lives of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims. The other seven people who lost their lives include, Alyssa Altobelli (Gianna's basketball teammate), John and Keri (Alyssa's parents), Christina Mauser (A coach), Payton Chester (another teammate), Sarah (Payton's mother), and Ara Zobayan (the helicopter's pilot).

Jessica Simpson also sent her condolences to Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, in the caption of her post. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married back in 2001 and had four children, Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Bryant's death also coincided with the 2020 Grammy Awards, where various artists paid tribute to the late NBA star.

