Jim Parsons Reveals The Real Reason He Said Goodbye To Sheldon Cooper & 'Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory fame Jim Parsons opened up about his exit from the hit sitcom in a recent interview. During his interview with David Tennant on his podcast, the actor revealed the two major reasons that led him to exit the show. Jim also revealed how these reasons provided him the "clarity" he needed to branch out and look for otther opptunities.

Jim Parsons reveals why he exited ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Over the last few decades, television audiences and now web series consumers have witnessed many sitcoms and shows. But some of these sitcoms have lasted with the audience for years, and one such show was The Big Bang Theory. Even though the show ended in May last year, it continues to be a fan favourite.

Recently, in an interview, fan-favourite scientist Sheldon Cooper a.k.a. Jim Parsons opened up about the reason he left the show. In his interview with David Tennant on his podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With… Jim revealed that his exit from the show was due to work pressure and some personal losses and experiences.

Parsons starrer show, The Big Bang Theory was renewed for two more seasons in 2017. This led the show to be continued for Season 11 and Season 12. Over the years, the hit CBS sitcom was renewed time and again due to its high ratings and the acoolades it collected during its run. But since Jim Parsons decided to exit the show, the renewal for few more seasons was not possible. Thus, The Big Bang Theory's last episode was aired on May 16, 2019 after a total run of 279 episodes over its 12 seasons.

While talking about the work pressure, Jim Parsons said that he was suspicious that he might end up leaving the show the moment he signed to play Sheldon for Season 11 and 12. But his decision became more firm when he joined the production of The Boys In The Band on Broadway. While also shooting for a commercial in the meantime, Jim Parsons' dog became severely ill but since the actor had work commitments he had to continue his work and hence could not pay attention to his dog.

After shooting the commercial, Jim continued his work on Broadway but unfortunately, his dog suffered a seizure and he and his husband Todd Spiewak had to put him down. According to the TBBT actor, this decision caused him a great pain since he and his husband’s dog was with them for 14 years and the couple has been together for 15 years. Hence Jim Parsons describes his dog's death as “the end of an era”.

Jim also suffered a terrible accident while on Broadway and broke his foot. These two incidents provided him a moment of “clarity”. Soon he decided to make certain changes to his professional life after suffering a terrible loss and also meeting with an accident. While on the podcast, Jim Parsons also revealed that his dad died at the age of 52 and that he was close to 46 while filming The Big Bang Theory, hence he wanted to “take charge” and turn things around for himself.

